Bea's Place
Featured Items
Original Crust Pizza
Delicious, hot & fresh right out of the oven! Choose as many toppings as you would like. Extra charge for pineapple and extra cheese.$11.99
Thin Crust Pizza
Thin, crispy, and square!!!! If you haven't tried our thin crust pizza, you NEED to! It is really delicious!!! Choose as many toppings as you would like. Extra charge for pineapple and extra cheese.$11.99
Wings Bone In 6 piece$4.99
Hunt Brother's Pizza & Wings
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Sweet BBQ sauce on a Hunt Brothers Pizza? Count us in! BBQ Chicken Pizza is brand new and only here for a limited time. Grab one before it’s too late! 🔥$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast Pizza
Try something new for breakfast. Original crust pizza with fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.$11.99
Hunk of Pizza
Ranch Cup
Fountain
44 oz Drink
Serve yourself your own fountain drink or Bea's Famous Iced Tea$1.38
32 oz Drink
Serve yourself your own fountain drink or Bea's Famous Iced Tea$1.15
16 oz Drink
Serve yourself your own fountain drink or Bea's Famous Iced Tea$0.93
Gallon Sweet Tea
A gallon of the Sweetest Tea in Texas.$3.99
Gallon Unsweet Tea
A gallon of Bea's Famous Unsweet Tea$3.99
Misc.
Misc
Bea's 10 Coin Pack
10 Bea's coins that are each worth a 44 oz fountain drink or iced tea$15.00
Shiner Gazette
The weekly local Shiner newspaper. New papers come out every Wednesday afternoon.$1.00
Ice
Grab your own bagged ice from the outside freezers$1.87
Deer Corn
Save yourself a trip and buy your deer corn at Bea's!$11.49
BEA'S GALLON GLACIER WATER$1.99
