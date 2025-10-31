Skip to Main content
Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Beas Place
0
Order Online
Home
/
Thin Crust Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza
$0
Add to Cart
1
Thin, crispy, and square!!!! If you haven't tried our thin crust pizza, you NEED to! It is really delicious!!! Choose as many toppings as you would like. Extra charge for pineapple and extra cheese.
Beas Place Location and Hours
(361) 594-3503
404 Avenue East, Shiner, TX 77984
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 6:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement